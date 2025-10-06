Islamophobia; Mosque in East Sussex Targeted in Suspected Hate-Fueled Arson Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: UK police have reported a suspected arson attack targeting a Muslim mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, describing it as a potential hate crime currently under investigation.

Authorities stated on Sunday that the mosque, located on Phyllis Avenue, sustained damage to its front entrance and a vehicle parked outside, though no injuries were reported.

The attack occurred shortly after the final evening prayer on Saturday, with worshipers having just departed. Two individuals who remained inside managed to escape unharmed.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna acknowledged the distress caused within the community and emphasized the increased police presence at the site, along with additional patrols at other places of worship across the county.

She urged anyone with relevant information or footage—whether from CCTV, dashcams, mobile phones, or doorbell cameras—to contact Sussex Police.

Police confirmed they are treating the late-night fire as a hate crime.

Chris Ward, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, condemned the attack as “disgusting,” affirming that such acts of violence and hatred have no place in the local community.

He stressed that the absence of injuries was purely coincidental and expressed solidarity with those affected.

Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, voiced unwavering support for Peacehaven’s Muslim community, assuring them of the local authority’s solidarity.

She affirmed that community leaders stand firmly with the Muslim residents, stating, “Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

Unverified doorbell footage circulating online appears to show two masked individuals dressed in black pouring flammable liquid near the mosque’s entrance and a nearby car before igniting a large blaze.

This hate crime incident coincides with recent sightings of St. George’s flags raised along Peacehaven’s main roads and nearby Rottingdean, reportedly linked to the far-right “Operation Raise The Colours” campaign.

Earlier this year, British lawmakers reviewed a report highlighting a sharp increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes across the UK and Europe.

During a June panel hosted by Labour MP Afzal Khan, the European Islamophobia Report was examined.

Khan noted that Islamophobic attacks in the UK rose by 73 percent in 2024, with Muslims consistently comprising around half of all religious hate crime victims over the past five years.

The report calls for enhanced youth education, improved tracking systems, stricter legislation, and tougher penalties for perpetrators of hate crimes.

