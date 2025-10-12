Islamophobia in UK: Bristol Mosque Leader Condemns Hate Letter as “Attack on City’s Soul”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Easton Jamia Mosque in Bristol has condemned a hate-filled letter sent to the mosque, calling it “an attack on the soul of our city.”

The handwritten message, addressed personally to Abdul Malik, was mailed to the mosque and contained highly offensive language, along with references to far-right groups such as the Bristol Patriots.

Malik, who serves as both a city councillor and a religious leader, described the letter—viewed by Bristol24/7—as the most disturbing hate mail he has ever received, highlighting a surge in Islamophobic and racist sentiment in the city.

“The letter aims to instill fear, but our response must be rooted in courage and unity,” said Malik, who chairs the mosque located on St Mark’s Road in Easton.

Avon & Somerset Police confirmed to Bristol24/7 that they are treating the incident as a hate crime and have implemented safeguarding measures.

Malik, who recently authored an opinion piece warning of increasingly visible and aggressive racism in Bristol, urged the community to stand together in strength and solidarity.

“This letter shows that people like me are being watched and hated simply for existing, and told to return to our countries,” he said.

“But this isn’t about personal fear—it’s about a community that refuses to be intimidated, and that’s where our unity must shine.”

“In Bristol, our diversity is a source of strength. I will never apologize for who I am, what I represent, or the work I do in this city.”

A police spokesperson stated: “We are investigating an anonymous letter sent to a member of Easton Jamia Masjid in Bristol.”

“The letter, handwritten and mailed to the mosque, included offensive language and references to far-right groups.”

“It is being treated as a hate crime and investigated under malicious communications laws.”

“The incident was reported around 3pm on Friday. Officers have since spoken with the victim and taken steps to ensure their safety.”

This event coincides with rising concern from Shaista Gohir, head of the Muslim Women’s Network, who expressed alarm over growing anxiety in the community. Government data shows hate crimes against Muslims have surged by nearly 20%.

Figures released by the Home Office on Thursday indicate that hate crimes in England and Wales are increasing for the first time in three years, with notable rises in racially and religiously motivated offenses.

