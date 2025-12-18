Mass rallies in Yemen condemn U.S. abuses against Holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of the massive popular rallies were staged on Wednesday across Yemen to condemn the American and Zionist abuses against the Holy Quran.

In the marches, participants expressed a firm Yemeni position in support of the book of Allah, stressing that these abuses are not individual incidents, but come within an organized aggressive context targeting the nation’s faith and its constants.

They held up slogans rejecting the American-Zionist abuses of the Holy Quran, confirming the announcement of a conscious move to confront the various forms of Zionist war, warning of the danger of silence and inaction.

The crowds stressed the psychological and moral readiness and to stand by the army in any future developments, in fulfillment of the religious position and in response to the directives of Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.

The rallies also announced the continuation of taking legitimate practical positions, foremost of which is the economic boycott of American and Israeli goods, calling for expanding the circle of popular discontent against Zionism and its projects.

The rallies were organized in Sanaa, Ibb, Taiz, Jawf, Amran, Bayda, Hajjah, as well as Dhalea, Hodeida, Dhamar, Marib, and Rayma.

