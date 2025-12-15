Fifth International Arbaeen Congress to Gather 320 Cultural Figures in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Fifth International Congress of Arbaeen Cultural Activists will convene in the sacred city of Mashhad, welcoming over 100 international guests from 20 different countries. The gathering aims to showcase diverse cultural and artistic perspectives.

The congress underscores the importance of Arbaeen as a global occasion of unity, bringing millions together while fostering cultural exchange and solidarity among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters, announced that more than 320 participants will attend. These include intellectuals, photographers, writers, artists, poets, and media professionals engaged in Arbaeen-related activities. The participation of guests from Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan reflects the congress’s wide cultural scope and influence.

Ahmadi further explained that the congress was established under the guidance of the Supreme Leader, who emphasized that the massive Arbaeen pilgrimage provides an opportunity to strengthen ties among Iranians and Iraqis, Shia and Sunni, Kurds and Turks, and Persians and Arabs. He noted that Arbaeen serves as a platform for empathy, cohesion, and unity among nations. Beyond celebrating the cultural dimensions of Arbaeen, the congress will also address challenges and opportunities arising from such a vast gathering. The final document of the event is expected to serve as a key reference for future cultural initiatives, reinforcing Arbaeen’s role as a bridge between communities and promoting peace and understanding across the region.

