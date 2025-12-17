By socially institutionalizing Arbaeen cause, broader participation of public, various groups must be facilitated

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjatoleslam Ahmadi, Head of the Cultural Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters, said that about 40 percent of Arbaeen pilgrims are repeat participants each year, and Arbaeen should be socially institutionalized.

He added the faith-based order that governs Arbaeen is one of the unique phenomena of this event, as people themselves take responsibility for managing their journeys.

Ahmadi continued a comprehensive cultural document for Arbaeen is being prepared with the participation of various institutions and groups in order to establish a clear division of labor and define responsibilities transparently.

He stated: Border and entry provinces play an important role in managing the flow of pilgrims, and creating transformation in the cultural programs of these regions is essential.

The Head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of Arbaeen emphasized: The training and activities of Arbaeen clerics and preachers will begin in the near future.

