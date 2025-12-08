Arbaeen Congress to review 2026 plans through nine specialized commissions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The fifth Arbaeen Cultural Activists’ Congress will bring together around 300 grassroots representatives from Iran and 12 other countries in Mashhad later this month, organizers said.

The event, scheduled for 16–19 December, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation surrounding Arbaeen — the annual pilgrimage marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), which draws millions of participants from Iraq, Iran and beyond each year, to Karbala.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of Iran’s Central Arbaeen Headquarters, said the congress reflects “broad joint cooperation between the people of Iraq and Iran.”

He emphasized that all participants are volunteers. “There will be no government institutions at this congress,” he said.

Ahmadi described the event’s focus as promoting a more global, civilization-oriented, and community-based understanding of Arbaeen. “We seek coordination, synergy, exchange of experiences, and the use of existing capacities among different nations,” he stated.

He added that the deeper societies understand the spiritual concept of Arbaeen, the more lasting its influence becomes.

“If we want Arbaeen to become global, we cannot say that Iraq or Iran holds its custodianship,” he said, noting that active participation from many countries is essential.

Nine specialized commissions and 18 working groups will review priorities for Arbaeen 2026 over two days. Issues related to women — who make up an estimated 40 percent of Arbaeen pilgrims — will be among the key topics.

Media and digital platforms will also be addressed through separate radio, television, and online committees, with participation from outlets in Turkey, Iraq, and Bahrain under the Islamic Radio and Television Union.

Ahmadi noted the presence of delegates from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Türkiye, reflecting the growing international makeup of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

........................

End/ 257