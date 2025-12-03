Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Launches Live Broadcasts to India

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Media Department of the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced the launch of live broadcasting services from within the shrine for the followers and lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in the Indian subcontinent.

Mr. Ali Al-Badri, head of the department, stated: “Our technical staff have begun live broadcasting from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to reach those devoted to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in India.”

He added: “The live service transmits the daily atmosphere, Thursday night gatherings, religious occasions, and the ceremonies and movement of visitors at the shrine and between the two holy shrines.”

Al-Badri explained: “This service is part of the department’s strategic plan inspired by the universal message of Karbala from Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), focusing on openness and communication with Ahl al-Bayt lovers worldwide in multiple languages.”

He continued: “It is our responsibility to use all available media tools to deliver this message and spiritual atmosphere to every admirer of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) across the globe. This broadcast serves as a media bridge connecting hearts to the holy city of Karbala.”

The department head further noted: “The live broadcasting service, provided by the Al-Kafeel Centre for Artistic Production, operates continuously throughout the year, covering mass pilgrimages such as the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him). It also accompanies the Hussaini march from Basra to Karbala and broadcasts Ziyarat Ashura and the historic Tuwayreej Run.” He emphasized that “more than 135 television channels inside and outside Iraq benefit from this service.”

