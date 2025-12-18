Ghalibaf: Arbaeen Pilgrimage strengthens social cohesion, Islamic identity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has underscored the significance of the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a powerful means of strengthening social cohesion and deepening Iranian-Islamic identity.

According to IRNA, in a message to the Fifth International Congress on Arbaeen in Mashhad, Ghalibaf said the pilgrimage can project a dignified and ethical image of Iran on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of harnessing cultural, artistic, educational, and media capacities to effectively promote the religious event.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest Shia observances, sees millions of devotees travel to Karbala, Iraq, to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ghalibaf described Arbaeen as a magnificent embodiment of Imam Hussain’s culture and a symbol of the Islamic Ummah’s soft power. He noted that the mass gathering conveys universal messages of freedom, justice, unity, and human dignity.

Highlighting its grassroots nature, Ghalibaf said the pilgrimage reflects the deep faith and cultural capital of Muslim nations, particularly the Iranian people. He characterized Arbaeen as a “great university” for nurturing responsible believers, stressing its role in identity formation among youth and the active participation of cultural elites.

The speaker expressed gratitude to members of the cultural and educational committee of the Arbaeen headquarters and voiced hope that the transformative messages of Ashura and Arbaeen would be more widely conveyed to today’s generation.

