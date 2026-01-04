Photos: Conference Honoring International Arbaeen Missionaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: The conference honoring international Missionaries of Arbaeen was held on Thursday, January 1, 2026, organized by the International Affairs Department of Iran’s seminaries and the Office of International Missionaries. The event took place at the Amin Conference Hall of the Dar al‑Wilayah Complex, Seminary Management Center, and featured a keynote speech by Ayatollah Shobzendedar, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries.