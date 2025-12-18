Iranian Senior cleric: Arbaeen to be held stronger and more radiant despite media war attempts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative of the Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs warned against attempts to wage a media war, stressing that in response, the upcoming Arbaeen will be held with greater strength, wisdom, and spiritual radiance in the year ahead. Hujjat-ul-Islam Sayyed Abdulfattah Navvab made the remarks on Wednesday at the Fifth International Congress of Arbaeen cultural, propagational, research, and media activists in Mashhad, where he outlined the historical stages of Imam Hussein’s (AS) enlightenment and propagation.

Navvab continued: “The vast multitude of pilgrims longing to visit Karbala are drawn to the radiance of Imam Hussein (PBUH), which has attracted millions of visitors—Shia, Sunni, and even non-Muslims—to Karbala.”

He added: “No government has the ability to gather even one-thousandth of this crowd. This massive gathering is captivated by Imam Hussein’s radiance and his role as a guiding light.”

The Representative of the Leader in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs further stated: “The welcoming spirit of the Iraqi people, devoted to Imam Hussein and hospitable to pilgrims, has played a significant role in drawing this great multitude to the Arbaeen ceremony.”

The Fifth International Congress of Arbaeen cultural, propagational, research, and media activists opened yesterday in Mashhad with the participation of 300 domestic and international guests. The congress features specialized sessions and will conclude tomorrow.

