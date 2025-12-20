Iran’s Hajj Research Institute publishes over 11,000 volumes in five languages

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Institute says the center has published more than 11,000 book volumes in five languages over the past three decades and is preparing a comprehensive virtual encyclopedia documenting its scholarly achievements.

Speaking at a press conference on the occasion of Research Week, Hojatoleslam Mehdi Rostamnejad described media work and news reporting as a form of research rooted in Islamic teachings, noting that the Holy Quran and Islamic narrations devote special attention to the transmission of accurate information.

Addressing journalists and writers, he said those active in the media are, in effect, researchers who serve the Islamic community through investigation and documentation, adding that Research Week also belongs to them.

Hajj as a Comprehensive Manifestation of Islam

Rostamnejad explained that the specialized mission of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Institute is rooted in the comprehensive nature of Hajj itself, describing the pilgrimage as a complete manifestation of Islamic rulings and teachings.

“Hajj encompasses individual and collective worship, from prayer and fasting to sacrifice and physical acts, alongside its social and political dimensions,” he said, adding that all core components of Islam are crystallized in the rituals of Hajj.

He noted that research on Hajj inevitably extends to all aspects of religion, Islamic history, sacred geography, and the lives of the prophets, stressing that any serious study of Hajj must include references to Prophet Abraham, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and even the era of Prophet Adam and the establishment of the Kaaba.

Mecca and Medina at the Heart of Revelation

Highlighting the unique status of Mecca and Medina, Rostamnejad said the two holy cities are not merely sites of ritual practice but the very cradle of revelation and Islamic history.

“Every step in Medina is a journey through the history of Islam,” he said, noting that many Quranic verses were revealed in these sacred locations, making Hajj-related research inseparable from Quranic studies and prophetic biography.

Three Decades of Scholarly Output

Rostamnejad said the Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Institute, established in 1991, has produced extensive academic output over the past 33 years with the participation of numerous scholars and researchers.

He said the institute has so far published 11,484 book volumes in Persian, Arabic, Urdu, English, and Turkish, alongside 270 issues of scientific and specialized journals containing more than 2,400 articles.

Encyclopedia of Hajj Near Completion

Among the institute’s flagship projects, Rostamnejad highlighted the Encyclopedia of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques, announcing that eight volumes have already been published, with the ninth in its final stages.

He said the encyclopedia includes 144 scholarly entries prepared by 274 authors and is expected to serve as a key reference for academic and religious institutions.

Expanding Digital Presence

Hojatoleslam Rostamnejad also pointed to the institute’s expanding digital activities, noting that articles, encyclopedic entries, and publications have been made available online.

He said 224 entries have already been uploaded to “Hajj Wiki,” providing multilingual access to researchers and the general public as part of efforts to build a virtual encyclopedia of Hajj studies.

Responding to Religious Doubts

The institute head also introduced the Encyclopedia of Refutation of Doubts as a major scholarly achievement, consisting of 23 volumes in Persian and 14 volumes in Arabic.

He said the collection addresses questions and criticisms related to the Quran, Islamic beliefs, Hajj rituals, and Shiite teachings, and has been designed for a wide audience, from children and youth to academics and scholars, both inside and outside the country.

Preserving Hajj Heritage

Rostamnejad announced the establishment of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Documents Center, which has so far collected 10,000 authentic historical documents related to Hajj.

He said the documents are currently being cataloged to support future research and preserve Islamic heritage for coming generations.

He also referred to the institute’s work on documenting the lives of Hajj martyrs and the victims of the Mina tragedy, as well as collecting oral histories from veteran pilgrims, clerics, and administrators.

According to Rostamnejad, interviews with more than 100 senior figures have resulted in the preparation of 21 volumes of oral history, some of which remain archived due to security and political considerations.

Library and Museum Facilities

The institute head said the specialized Hajj and Pilgrimage Library now houses more than 48,200 volumes and is open free of charge to researchers and interested visitors.

He also highlighted the Specialized Hajj Museum, which features handwritten Qurans, historical artifacts, gifts from foreign officials, and a detailed replica of the old city of Medina during the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), reconstructed with geographical and historical accuracy.

Serving Present and Future Generations

Concluding his remarks, Rostamnejad said the institute continues to expand its services through digital libraries, academic software, research support, and scholarly events.

He said all these efforts aim to preserve, deepen, and transmit knowledge of Hajj and pilgrimage, ensuring that this spiritual and historical legacy remains accessible to present and future generations.

