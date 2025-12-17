Iran Confirms Strict Medical Criteria for Next Year’s Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center announced that mandatory fitness screenings for the 2026 Hajj will prohibit pilgrims with certain health conditions, introducing new medical criteria.

Seyed Ali Marashi explained that once pilgrims register with the Hajj caravans, their physical fitness examinations will immediately begin.

He stated that, according to Saudi government guidelines confirmed by Iran’s Academy of Medical Sciences, individuals with severe heart or kidney diseases, recent kidney transplants, heart attacks or strokes within the past six months, recent organ transplants (heart, kidney, or liver) requiring medication, advanced cancer patients under treatment, pregnant women, and those undergoing dialysis with advanced kidney failure will be strictly barred from performing Hajj next year.

Marashi emphasized that applicants whose fitness is rejected during the examination stage will be removed from the caravan list and denied participation in the 2026 Hajj.

He added that 151 doctors have been assigned to examine pilgrims across the country, with each physician responsible for screening between 550 and 600 individuals.

Only those whose physical fitness is confirmed will have their registration finalized, he noted.

This year, approximately 85,000 Iranians performed the Hajj rituals in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is a pilgrimage to Mecca that every financially and physically capable Muslim must undertake at least once in their lifetime.

The annual pilgrimage is considered one of the pillars of Islam and the largest mass pilgrimage in the world.

It also symbolizes Muslim unity and submission to Allah.

