Child safety bracelets introduced at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched a new child safety program at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, by issuing identification bracelets to children upon arrival.

These bracelets contain the contact information of guardians, enabling quick identification and reunification if a child becomes lost or separated. The initiative is part of a broader system designed to strengthen visitor safety and assist staff in handling emergencies effectively within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

The bracelets are distributed at major entry points, including King Abdulaziz Gate and King Fahd Gate (Gate No. 79), where trained personnel help guardians register their details with ease.

Officials urge all guardians to make use of this service, particularly during peak times such as the Umrah season and the Hajj pilgrimage, when the Grand Mosque sees a large influx of worshippers.

This initiative is intended to provide reassurance for parents and guardians while upholding the highest standards of child safety at one of the world’s most significant religious sites.

/129