Saudi King calls for nationwide rain-seeking prayers on Thursday

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has called on citizens and residents across the Kingdom to join in Salat al-Istisqa (rain-seeking prayers) on Thursday, following the prophetic tradition of seeking divine mercy through communal prayer.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the King’s directive urges people throughout the Kingdom to participate in the prayer as a means of asking for God’s mercy and rain during dry conditions.

Following the royal order, Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan, senior scholar, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and head of the General Presidency for Scholarly Research and Ifta, called on people to attend the Salat al-Istisqa on Thursday, November 13.

“Salat al-Istisqa is among the confirmed traditions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). When Medina suffered drought, the Prophet went to the prayer ground, led people in two rak’ahs of prayer, delivered a sermon, and asked God to send rain,” Sheikh Al-Fawzan said.

He added that, “Following the noble prophetic tradition, the preacher should pray earnestly and ask God for rain, urging people to repent, perform righteous deeds such as prayer, fasting, and charity, and to abandon hatred and enmity so that their supplication may be answered.”

In line with the royal directive, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced that the prayer will be held in mosques across Saudi Arabia 15 minutes after sunrise on Thursday.

The ministry instructed its regional offices to ensure all necessary preparations are completed in designated mosques and open areas, including in Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh, to accommodate worshippers and provide suitable facilities for the prayer gathering.

