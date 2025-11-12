Prayer for rain to be held in Qom this Friday

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the news center of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh (s.a.), the prayer for rain will be held this Friday, November 14, in the holy city of Qom.

The prayer will be led by Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, Custodian of the Holy Shrine and Friday Prayer Leader of Qom, prior to the weekly Friday prayers at 11:00 a.m. in Qods Grand Prayer Hall, with the participation of the devout people of Qom.

The Prayer for Rain is a recommended religious practice dating back to the time of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Infallible Imams (a.s.), passed down through generations to the present day.

This prayer, similar to the Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr prayers, is performed in congregation.

