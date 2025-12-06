Custodian of Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine: Holy sites must take clear, logical positions on Islamic World events

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Custody of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) has emphasized that holy shrines should adopt logical, transparent, and up-to-date positions on developments within the Islamic world while prioritizing the protection and peace of pilgrims.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, Custodian of the shrine, made the remarks during the 8th Conference of Holy Shrines of Islamic Iran, held at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom. He highlighted the historical responsibility of shrines to reflect the moral, spiritual, and social needs of society in their positions.

“Throughout history, the role and stance of holy sites have been shaped by the conditions of the time and the developments in the Islamic world,” Ayatollah Saeedi said. “People have always expected guidance from these sacred centers. Today, the Holy Shrines must similarly maintain logical, clear, and current positions, especially regarding events that affect the Islamic community and public opinion.”

Referring to the historical influence of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH), he said her presence in Qom played a pivotal role in shaping the city into a center of religious learning and guidance. “Reliable narrations indicate that even before reaching full maturity, Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) answered people’s jurisprudential and doctrinal questions,” he noted. “This demonstrates the careful scientific and spiritual training she received from the infallible Imams (PBUH).”

Ayatollah Saeedi added that Hazrat Masoumeh’s (PBUH) struggles and presence in Qom gradually transformed the city into a sanctuary for the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH). He highlighted that following historical threats to the Najaf seminary, Qom emerged as the largest Shiite seminary and the cradle of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing its enduring civilizational and spiritual significance.

The Custodian of the shrine stressed that one of the key responsibilities of shrine officials is to accurately convey the history, spiritual status, and civilizational role of Qom. “Today’s women and the younger generation must understand that the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) were true models of religious life, upholding chastity and observing the veil,” he said.

He further underscored the shrine’s significance as a source of spiritual and psychological security for the people. “The Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) is a center of guidance and refuge. It must be protected with care, wisdom, and respect,” Ayatollah Saeedi concluded, stressing the shrine’s role in nurturing both faith and social resilience.

Officials at the shrine emphasized that beyond its religious significance, Hazrat Masoumeh’s (PBUH) shrine plays an active role in shaping cultural and societal discourse in the Islamic world. By combining historical awareness, spiritual guidance, and a proactive stance on contemporary developments, the shrine serves as a model for religious leadership, social engagement, and moral responsibility.

Ayatollah Saeedi called on all religious and academic centers to continue this legacy, highlighting that Qom’s seminary, rooted in the teachings and presence of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), remains a cornerstone of Islamic scholarship, moral education, and civilizational progress.

