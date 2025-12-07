Najaf Seminary prepares for 1000-year celebration

AhlulBayt News Agency: The officials of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine announced their full readiness to celebrate the 1000th anniversary of the establishment of the Najaf Islamic Seminary.

This commemoration is on the occasion of the 1000th anniversary of the establishment of the Najaf Seminary; an event that will be held simultaneously with the anniversary of the arrival of Sheikh Abu Ja’far Muhammad bin Hassan Al-Tusi to this holy city in 448 AH, the Astan said in a statement.

This program is an opportunity to show the civilizational and scientific role of the city of Najaf and its blessed seminary, as well as to highlight its historical and cultural contribution to the path of the Islamic Ummah, the statement said.

The Astan is ready for this commemoration, because this occasion is of particular importance in keeping alive the religious and cultural heritage of this great city and its blessed seminary in Iraq and the Islamic world, it added.

A series of extensive meetings have been held to make the necessary plans for forums the focus of which will be the publication of works that will be presented within the framework of the millennium of the Najaf Seminary, according to the statement, Al-Kafeel reported.

During a recent meeting attended by Sayid Ahmad Al-Safi, the custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS), several scientific projects were approved, including: holding an international scientific conference dedicated to Sheikh Tusi, as well as compiling a large scientific encyclopedia on the impact of the Najaf Seminary in various fields of Islamic sciences such as theology, jurisprudence, Usul, Arabic language sciences and other fields, as well as compiling a detailed history of the most important events that this holy city and its seminary have gone through since its inception, the statement noted.

The statement emphasized that the Astan always strives to highlight the scientific achievements of prominent figures in various fields through research, publication, and holding scientific meetings and conferences, as well as publishing specialized encyclopedias.

The Najaf Seminary is the oldest religious seminary in the Islamic world after Al-Azhar University and the first Shia seminary, which was established by Sheikh Tusi in the fifth century AH in the city of Najaf, Iraq, next to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

