Al-Abbas holy shrine launches electronic Quranic Dialogue platform in Iraqi universities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Scientific Quranic Complex at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has launched the electronic Quranic Dialogue platform, marking the first digital initiative of its Quranic project in Iraqi universities since its establishment six years ago.

The Quranic Institute in Najaf, affiliated with the Complex, hosted the inaugural sessions of the platform at the College of Science, University of Kufa.

Mr. Fadl Abbas, head of the Quranic Activities Unit, stated: “The platform welcomed more than 650 male and female students from the college and nearby departments. It began with a Quranic recitation by Hussein Al-Naimi, followed by a dialogue titled ‘Quranic Keys for Managing University Students’ Time,’ delivered by Sheikh Zaman Al-Hasnawi, and moderated by the institute’s director, Dr. Mohannad Al-Miyali.”

He explained that “the platform uses instant polls and direct interaction between students and the lecturer through an application on participants’ phones. The discussion topic was chosen based on students’ votes, making the experience more engaging and relevant to their actual interests.”

The sessions witnessed strong participation from students, faculty, and administrative staff, expanding the scope of dialogue and adding a dynamic atmosphere that reflects the university community’s eagerness to engage in Quranic projects through intellectual and interactive discussions.

