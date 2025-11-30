Procession of people of Karbala commemorates martyrdom of Lady Fatima Najaf Ashraf (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The procession of the people of holy Karbala commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra at the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) in Najaf Ashraf according to the third narration, in cooperation with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine.

The procession witnessed the participation of several members of the holy shrine, in addition to a gathering of mourners.

The Deputy Head of the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussainiyat, Mr. Qasim Al-Turfi, said: "The procession of the people of Karbala set out in coordination with the Department of Rituals to the holy city of Najaf to offer condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) at the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him)."

He added that "the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided the necessary services for the mourners, including the provision of 60 vehicles to transport the mourners to and from the holy city of Karbala."

He explained that "the procession aims to follow the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) by commemorating their special occasions, especially the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her)."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen, through its participation and support for these events, to continue reviving religious occasions and provides support for mourning events, including the mourning procession of the people of Karbala.



