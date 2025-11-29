Najaf Friday Prayers Leader: White House shooting signals deepening US internal collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Imam of Najaf Ashraf, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadr al-Din Qabbanji, says the recent shooting outside the White House — coupled with the temporary suspension of flights at Washington’s Reagan National Airport — exposes the escalating internal division and instability gripping the United States.

Delivering his sermon at the Great Husseiniyeh of Fatimah (PBUH), Hojatoleslam Qabbanji said the unfolding chaos in Washington “reveals the depth of the fracture within American society,” warning that the unrest reaching the White House “signals the erosion of the US democratic system.”

Hojatoleslam Qabbanji cautioned against the growing spread of gatherings centered on “music, dancing, and moral deviation,” saying such activities threaten the integrity of family life. Citing United Nations statistics, he noted that “a girl is killed every ten minutes due to sexual issues,” criticizing attempts to justify destructive behavior as artistic freedom.

He stressed that Islam supports joy and entertainment rooted in values — such as travel, sports, and gatherings of believers — but rejects corrupt and harmful forms of entertainment. The cleric urged the Iraqi government to confront circles promoting moral decline.

Addressing domestic security concerns, Hojatoleslam Qabbanji called on Baghdad to take firm measures following the bombing of a gas field in Sulaymaniyah, which led to widespread electricity outages. He warned that silence would embolden further drone attacks in other provinces.

“Kurdistan is part of Iraq,” he emphasized, calling on the government to identify the perpetrators and pursue legal action.

Hojatoleslam Qabbanji welcomed the formation of the Sunni National Political Council, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening political cohesion, similar to the Shia coordination framework. He said the council can contribute to “unifying ranks and advancing genuine national partnership.”

On regional developments, the cleric condemned the ongoing sectarian oppression targeting Syria’s Alawite community. He urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Iraqi government to address the issue, saying Iraq has the capability to play a role given its support for the Syrian state.

Concluding his sermon, Hojatoleslam Qabbanji said the shooting near the White House is a stark indicator of America’s growing internal disintegration. “The turmoil has reached the White House. This exposes the depth of division within the American nation,” he said.

