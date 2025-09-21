Najaf Friday prayer Imam: New curriculum reveals Baath regime’s crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Sadr al-Din Qabbanji, Friday prayer leader of Najaf Ashraf, praised the inclusion of a curriculum on the crimes of the Baath regime in Iraqi elementary schools, calling it an important step to raise awareness among the younger generation about the suffering of the Iraqi people under the former dictatorship.

Delivering his sermon at the Fatima Husseiniyah Grand Mosque, Qabbanji urged teachers to emphasize both academic and moral education, and to present documented evidence of Baathist crimes so that students grasp the reality of that era.

On regional issues, he criticized the recent Doha Conference for limiting itself to condemnations of Israeli aggression, stressing that Muslim countries should adopt practical measures such as economic boycotts, trade bans, and restrictions on tourism to Israel.

Referring to the killing of Sheikh Abdul Sattar al-Qarghuli in Baghdad, he condemned the crime, noting that suspects had links to extremist groups, and called on authorities to thoroughly investigate, prosecute the perpetrators, and outlaw such groups.

On domestic politics, Hojatoleslam Qabbanji urged broad participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying it is “the safest path to reforms and preserving Iraq’s democratic experience.”

In his religious sermon, he also cited a hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on self-accountability, emphasizing that daily reflection on one’s deeds is the path to spiritual and human development.

