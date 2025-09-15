Al-Abbas Holy Shrine expands construction supply to 10 governorates

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced that its construction industries site supplies raw materials to ten Iraqi governorates.

Engineer Bassam Al-Hashimi, the site manager, stated that the facility is located on the Najaf–Karbala road and is affiliated with the department. It produces essential construction materials such as gravel, sand, and spis, along with various concrete products.

He added that the site operates three production lines, including a concrete plant with a capacity of 120 cubic meters per hour. It also produces 12,000 blocks and 1,200 square meters of corbel daily.

Al-Hashimi explained that the site includes a fully equipped field laboratory to ensure product quality. Raw materials and final products are tested before market release, using sealed steam curing chambers for enhanced speed, precision, and quality.

He emphasized that the site not only serves the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine projects but also supports construction efforts in Karbala and ten other governorates. All products meet standard specifications and are accompanied by certified test reports.



