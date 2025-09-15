Al-Abbas Holy Shrine counting services it provided to pilgrims on occasion of Prophet's birthday

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the results of the services provided to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Raafat Abbas Muhammad, stated that "the Medical Affairs Department provided its medical, health, and therapeutic services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), who came to Karbala to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Noble Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household)."

He added that "the services continued for three days through two main stations for men and women at the Bab al-Alqami of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, represented by the centres of Al-Siddiqa al-Tahira and Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon them), which operate around the clock to meet the needs of the visitors."

Mohammed explained that "the number of cases that received medical services from both men and women reached about 7,250 visitors, with the participation of nearly 30 male and female volunteers from the Al-Diwaniyah Governorate," clarifying that "the services included treating cases of high and low blood pressure and diabetes, performing minor surgical interventions, providing an electrocardiogram machine for all ages, in addition to conducting various tests, dispensing medications, and offering other medical services."



