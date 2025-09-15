Al-Abbas Holy Shrine organises a visit to Women's University College in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organised a visit to the Women's University College, on the sidelines of the sixth summer course held in northern Pakistan, with the participation of more than 12,000 male and female students.

The representative of the holy shrine in Pakistan, Sheikh Nasser Abbas Al-Najafi, emphasised in his meeting with the female students and teaching staff the necessity of combining educational and moral aspects alongside academic study, while also stressing the importance of adhering to the Islamic hijab as a symbol of modesty and Islamic identity.

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Al-Najafi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the students and the teaching staff for their efforts in making the summer course a success. He also presented a set of blessed gifts from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to the college. During the visit, a public draw was held, in which one of the students won a travel ticket to visit the holy shrines in Najaf and Karbala.

On their part, the female students and teaching staff expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine for this valuable initiative and parental care that embody the shrine's attention to the youth and the academic generation.



