Al-Abbas Holy Shrine prepares holy courtyard in anticipation of first international Rahma for Worlds festival

The Department of the Holy Courtyard Care at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed the preparations for the first international Rahma for the Worlds Festival.

The festival will be held on the fifteenth of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal, corresponding to the eighth of September, and will last for three days; in celebration of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, said that "the preparations included decorating the holy shrine and its surroundings by placing banners and noble hadiths, in addition to raising green flags at the entrances of the city of Karbala and its bridges, and preparing the courtyard of the Bab al-Qibla in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to hold the central festival, according to the directives of the central celebrations committee."

He added that "the festival activities will include organising a Quranic gathering inside the holy courtyard, along with celebratory parades of vehicles touring the city's streets, in cooperation with the Al-Kafeel Scouts Division and the Abbas (peace be upon him) Squad."

Al-Quraishi pointed out that "the preparations included the provision of all the logistical materials necessary for the celebrations, such as sweets, perfumes, and flowers, and the decoration of the city and the holy shrine, reflecting the atmosphere of joy and celebration for this blessed occasion."



