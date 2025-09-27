Al-Kafeel Women's Schools: We aim to build a generation of faithful girls who follow the path of Ahl al-Bayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Women's Religious Schools Division of the Al-Kafeel Religious Authority Office for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, Ms. Bushra Al-Kanani, confirmed the effort to build a generation of believing girls who follow the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

This came during the graduation ceremony for the students organised by the department for the years 2024-2025, under the slogan "With knowledge we ascend, and following the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) we proceed."

Al-Kanani said: "The graduation ceremony was held with the participation of about 200 students from the Al-Kafeel religious schools, which aim to build a generation of believing girls and righteous families following the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)."

She added that "a large number of graduates from previous years are now playing their service and preaching roles. About a thousand of them have joined the Volunteer Association of Al-Kafeel Girls for Hussaini Service, while more than 700 of them are performing their role in religious propagation."

She continued, "More than 70 graduates have become teachers today in the Al-Kafeel religious schools, in addition to the participation of many graduates in the activities, theatrical performances, and Quranic gatherings organised by the holy shrine, as well as their preaching in government schools."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine seeks, through the graduation ceremony of the students of the Al-Kafeel Women's Religious Schools, to enhance religious and cultural awareness among the students and to build a generation capable of bearing responsibility.



