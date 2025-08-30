Iraq hosts ‘mercy for worlds’ festival marking 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ‘Mercy for the Worlds’ international festival is being held in Iraq on the occasion of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine will organize the event, according to the website of the Global Kafeel Network.

A preliminary meeting took place earlier this week at the Astan with the aim of discussing and exchanging views on the necessary preparations for holding the event and celebrating the 1500th anniversary of the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Sayed Aqil al-Yasiri, head of the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Astan, said the meeting discussed the activities and programs that will be held from the 12th to 18th of the lunar Hijri month of Rabi al-Awwal.

The activities include programs inside and outside the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS), as well as scientific and cultural programs in cooperation with Iraqi universities.

Invitations will be sent for participants from outside Iraq, including researchers, academics, Quran reciters, and seminary figures, in order to give these activities a diverse scientific and cultural aspect, he noted.

By holding events on the occasions related to the Infallibles (AS), the Astan seeks to bring to society the knowledge, virtues, and Seerah of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

