Senior cleric urges making Islamic Unity week movement against Islam’s enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric called for turning this year’s Islamic Unity Week a comprehensive movement against enemies of Islam.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, head of the Central Headquarters to Commemorate the Islamic Unity Week and the 1,500th Anniversary of the Holy Prophet’s Birth, made the remark in the third meeting of the headquarters, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran’s provinces, Sunni figures, heads of major Islamic centers in the country, and a group of influential figures in the field of proximity among Islamic schools of thought were also present at the meeting.

Emphasizing the importance of the issue of unity in the Islamic Ummah in the current circumstances, Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari said, “This year, given the events and developments in the region, especially the situation in Palestine and Gaza, paying attention to the unity, integrity, and mobilization of the Islamic Ummah is more important (than previous years).

“If we succeed in demonstrating a suitable movement in the global arena during this year’s Unity Week, it will be a valuable and lasting action.”

The cleric emphasized that it is necessary that all movements be on the path of explaining and propagating Islamic unity so that a comprehensive and coordinated movement is formed and a serious leap is made against the enemies of Islam, the fruit of which will be the victory and salvation of the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza.

Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari stressed continuous planning for better implementation of the Unity Week programs, saying, “In addition to the Unity Week, agencies and institutions should have programs for the entire year and implement them in their ministries and institutions.”

The government, international organizations such as the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Al-Mustafa International University, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have initiated good measures at the international level, and instructions have been given to Iranian embassies and missions in various countries to follow this path with greater coordination, he noted.

He expressed hope that with the efforts of the institutions, elites, and people, “we can provide the best solutions to realize Islamic unity and gain valuable achievements in the Islamic world.”

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on September 10 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (Friday, September 5) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates was declared the Islamic Unity Week by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, in the 1980s.

The occasion is marked this year as Muslims in the besieged Gaza Strip are facing genocidal attacks by Israeli forces. The Israeli regime launched its devastating war on October 7, 2023. More than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and many others injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza. There have also been many fatalities as a result of starvation caused by the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

