Photos: Press Conference for 8th International Summit on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency — ABNA — The press conference for the 8th International Summit on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth, held in memory of martyr Muhammad al-Durrah, took place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The event was attended by Sheikh Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, head of the Committee in Support of the Palestinian People's Islamic Revolution under the Presidential Office, and was hosted at the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council building.