Genocide in Gaza result of silence by world leaders: Senior cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Head of the Committee to Support the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People, condemned the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, calling them “genocide” fueled by the inaction of Islamic leaders and the backing of the United States.

Speaking to Hawzah News Agency, Akhtari stressed that Palestine remains a central issue for the Islamic world and a permanent priority for the Iranian nation. “The Islamic Revolution considers itself committed to supporting the Palestinian people in all circumstances, and the liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif is always among our top priorities,” he said.

He described the Palestinian resistance as “courageous and powerful,” expressing hope that the liberation of Al-Quds will be achieved soon.

Highlighting recent events, Akhtari said, “What we have seen in Gaza over the past two years has once again revealed the child-killing, usurping, and criminal nature of the Zionist regime. The support it receives from the US and Europe has only intensified the massacre of civilians.”

Akhtari blamed the continuation of the conflict on “the silence and passivity of the leaders of Islamic countries,” urging Muslim nations to “enter the field with force” and provide Gaza with all available means of support.

Regarding the role of his committee, Akhtari said it is working to mobilize all available capacities to defend the Palestinian people and push Islamic countries toward greater action. “If the Islamic nation realizes the strength of its collective power, the fall of the Zionist regime will come sooner than expected,” he added.

...................

End/ 257