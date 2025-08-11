Gaza relief official enters 20th day of hunger strike over Israel’s use of food as weapon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian official’s hunger strike over the Israeli regime’s use of food as a weapon of war has entered its 20th day.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman for the Civil Defense Organization in the Gaza Strip, which is responsible for emergency and rescue services on the enclave, began a hunger strike on July 20 to protest the Israeli regime’s weaponization of food with the aim of killing the Palestinian people living in Gaza.

In a statement published on Sunday, Basal, who is the public face of Gaza’s relief organization, called on the global community, particularly those in power, to take action to save “Gaza, which is dying of hunger and oppression,” at the hands of the brutal Israeli regime forces.

“From the heart of Gaza, which is dying of hunger and oppression, I write to you while you sit in seats of power and in your air-conditioned parliaments,” Basal said.

“I address you, Arab and Western leaders, and say: How do you sit in seats of governance and let an entire people be led to famine? How does your parliament convene to pass laws, but not to save two million people suffocating under siege?” he added.

The Palestinian official warned Arab and Western leaders that history will not forgive them for their inaction and silence, allowing the Israeli regime to continue committing atrocities and war crimes against Palestinians.

“History will not forgive you, and future generations will not remember your speeches, but will remember your silence, your helplessness, and your fear to speak the truth in front of the machine of killing and starving,” he said.

“You hold the decision, and you can open the crossings, break the siege, and stop the massacre — but you have chosen to be false witnesses to the crime of the century.”

Basal also called on the global community, including Arab and Islamic countries, the West, the United Nations, and other international bodies to take action against the Israeli regime forces’ genocidal killing of all the Palestinians in Gaza, including children and babies.

“Stop this famine before the children of Gaza turn into numbers in mass graves, and before history curses you as it cursed all who remained silent in the face of genocide,” Basil said.

“I will continue my strike until the cry of Gaza reaches the last parliament, the last hall of governance, and the last conscience that has not yet died,” he concluded in the statement.

Meantime, medical sources in Gaza said the Israeli forces killed at least 47 people in attacks across the Strip on Saturday, including dozens who were waiting for aid.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said that at least five more Palestinians had starved to death in the previous 24-hour reporting period, including two children.

Despite the famine and the hard conditions faced by the Palestinians in Gaza, Tel Aviv announced a scheme last week to occupy Gaza City.

Since October 2023, the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza has left at least 61,369 Palestinians killed, and more than 152,850 others injured.

