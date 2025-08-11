India’s Grand Mufti calls for nationwide prayer, fasting in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of India urged the imams of various mosques in the country to hold prayer and fast to help the Muslims in Gaza.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad called on the imams of mosques in various regions of the country to hold prayer and supplication gatherings on the evening of Monday, August 11, and to fast on this day to help Muslims in Gaza and alleviate their suffering and problems.

In a statement reacting to the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to occupy the Gaza Strip, he described this decision as a clear violation of all international agreements and humanitarian laws, and as a complement to the Israeli regime’s aggressive policies to eradicate a defenseless nation from its occupied territory.

The Zionist regime has continued a brutal massacre against Palestinian children and women for about 22 months, he said, adding that such actions were carried out after the occupation forces’ policy of starvation and forced migration, and the increase in the number of Palestinian deaths to more than 65,000 since October 7, 2023.

He called the Israeli cabinet’s decision to occupy Gaza an aggressive and unjustifiable policy that reveals pre-planned intentions to prolong the disaster that more than two million people in Gaza are experiencing.

“In these difficult circumstances, I call on the Muslim Ummah to pray sincerely before God for our brothers in Gaza, and I also call on the Muslims of India to pray in their homes on Monday night, August 11, 2025, after Maghrib prayer, and to fast during the day with the intention of supporting our brothers in Palestine and alleviating their hardships,” Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad said.

“I ask God Almighty to remove the worries and distress of the Palestinian people, provide a way out of their suffering, and grant the Palestinians victory over those who oppressed them. He is the best Master and the best Helper.”

The Zionist regime, during a 10-hour meeting of the political-security cabinet that lasted from Thursday evening to Friday morning (August 7 and 8), approved the occupation of Gaza City and the expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip, which means the forcible removal of Palestinians from Gaza City.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News before the meeting that his regime seeks to “take full control of all of Gaza.”

This decision has been condemned by Palestinian resistance groups, Islamic institutions and organizations, and various countries.

