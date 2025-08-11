UN Rights expert calls for ban on Israeli teams following killing of Palestinian footballer

AhlulBayt News Agency: Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, has called on international sports organizations to bar Israeli teams from global competitions. Her appeal came in response to the killing of Suleiman Al-Obeid, a former captain of Palestine’s national football team, during an Israeli attack in southern Gaza.

According to IRNA, in a post on the social media platform X, Albanese stated, “Time to expel killers from competitions,” adding, “Let’s make sport apartheid and genocide free. One ball, one kick at a time.”

Al-Obeid, 41, was reportedly shot while waiting for food at a US-led aid distribution center. Known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” he had played 24 international matches and was a symbol of resilience and hope for many in Gaza.

Albanese’s remarks have intensified calls for accountability in the sports world, urging governing bodies like UEFA to take action against what she described as war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli forces.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding that sports remain free from the influence of violence and oppression. Albanese emphasized that excluding Israeli teams would send a clear message that the global sports community stands against genocide and apartheid.

