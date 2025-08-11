Hamas accuses Israel of genocide through starvation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly criticized Israel for deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza, calling it one of the most brutal chapters of genocide against its people.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas demanded the immediate and unrestricted opening of all crossings, ensuring sufficient and safe aid deliveries that meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

The starvation crime imposed by the Zionist occupation on our Palestinian people in Gaza, which has left hundreds of martyrs—including dozens of children—represents one of the most brutal chapters of the genocide against our Palestinian people.

What's entering of aid into Gaza these days is merely a drop in the ocean of humanitarian needs. The airdrops are nothing but propaganda, pose grave dangers to civilians' lives, and can't be an alternative for opening land crossings and allowing entry of sufficient, safe truck convoys.

The US administration and the other countries backing the occupation are all complicit in this starvation and genocide, through providing political and military cover for the Nazi-Zionist occupation.

We demand the immediate and unrestricted opening of all crossings, ensuring sufficient and safe aid deliveries that meet the needs of our Palestinian people in Gaza.

We call for official Arab and Islamic action, mobilizing all our Islamic Ummah’s resources to pressure the US administration and the occupation to halt these war crimes.

We also urge intensifying popular action in all capitals and cities worldwide to condemn the occupation, pressure for an end to the starvation and genocide, and break the siege by all legitimate means.

