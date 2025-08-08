Hamas condemns Netanyahu's Gaza occupation plan

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest plan to occupy all of Gaza, denouncing him a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Hamas described Netanyahu’s plan as an extension of his genocidal policies and displacement tactics against the Palestinian people.

“What war criminal Netanyahu is planning represents an extension of his genocidal and displacement policies, further committing crimes against our Palestinian people in Gaza,” Hamas stated.

The movement described the plan as a blatant reversal of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“Netanyahu’s statements represent a clear reversal of the negotiation process and unveil the true motives behind his withdrawal from the last ceasefire round, despite our nearing a final agreement,” it added.

Hamas emphasized that Netanyahu’s remarks expose the regime's intentions behind abandoning the most recent truce talks.

“His plans to intensify aggression confirm beyond doubt that he seeks to abandon his own prisoners, sacrificing them to serve his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda,” Hamas asserted.

The movement warned that any expansion of aggression against Gaza would result in severe consequences for the regime’s forces.