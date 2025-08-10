Anger within Tel Aviv: From the "Cabinet of Death" to deadly packages falling over Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: While air-dropped aid is taking Palestinian lives instead of saving them, families of Israeli captives have accused the regime’s prime minister of murdering the hostages and labeled his cabinet the "Cabinet of Death," demanding an immediate end to the war and the return of the captives.

Cabinet of Death: The anger of Israeli captives' Families at Netanyahu

The families of Israeli captives have accused Netanyahu’s cabinet of betrayal and the killing of the hostages, calling him the cause of the failed captives exchange. A spokesperson for the captives’ families stated that the regime has effectively decided to kill the captives, labeling Netanyahu’s cabinet the "Cabinet of Death," and emphasized that the endless war continues without popular support. He warned that by refusing to accept a captives exchange agreement, Netanyahu has deliberately endangered their lives and his hands are stained with their blood. The families have demanded economic sit-ins, government shutdowns, and widespread protests to secure the return of the captives.

Israeli public outrage: Widespread protests and attack on Netanyahu-supporting media

Amid escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv chanting for an end to the war and the return of the hostages, even attacking the studio of Channel 13, a television station close to the government. The Israeli settlers demanded a nationwide ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and an end to the occupation in Gaza through mass protests. During these protests, the studio of a popular Channel 13 program was targeted by protesters, and police arrested several individuals. Netanyahu continues to insist on the full occupation of Gaza, but public pressure against him is increasing.

Death threat against Macron by Zionist rabbi and launch of judicial investigation

Following statements by an extremist Israeli rabbi who threatened the life of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, the Paris prosecutor’s office has launched a judicial investigation into the matter. David Daniel Cohen, a Zionist rabbi, threatened President Macron in response to France’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine. The French Interior Minister condemned the remarks, reported them to judicial authorities and online monitoring services, and stated that these threats do not represent anti-Semitism but rather a clear insult to French law and the international community.

Deadlier air-dropped aid for the people of Gaza

Air-dropping humanitarian aid to Gaza has not only been ineffective but has also caused the deaths and injuries of dozens of people so far. Hamas and international organizations consider this method ineffective, dangerous, and a factor contributing to a humanitarian disaster. To date, 23 people have been killed and more than 124 injured as a result of aid packages dropped from the air. These supplies land in Israeli-occupied areas or locations that residents have been forced to evacuate. Hamas’s office described this method as "engineered starvation and chaos" and emphasized that the only way to save the people is to open land crossings for the entry of food, medicine, and medical equipment. International organizations have also warned that air-dropped aid cannot replace effective and safe assistance.



/129