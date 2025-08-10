Mass protests erupt across Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday night to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plan to assert full control over the Gaza Strip.

According to Mehr, the demonstrations, described by local media as the largest in recent months, drew at least 10,000 people in Tel Aviv alone, with parallel protests unfolding in dozens of cities nationwide. Protesters demanded a ceasefire and a hostage release deal before the Israeli regime proceeds with its planned military takeover of Gaza.

Families of hostages held in Gaza were at the forefront of the protests, warning that Netanyahu’s plan could amount to a death sentence for their loved ones. They have called for a nationwide strike to pressure the government into reconsidering its course.

On Thursday, Netanyahu announced that Israel intends to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip to create a “security perimeter,” after which the territory would be handed over to a new civilian administration. He claimed that Israel does not seek long-term occupation of the enclave.

The announcement has sparked widespread domestic and international backlash. On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the plan, warning that expanding military operations in Palestinian territory would worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and destabilize the broader region.

The growing protests reflect deepening divisions within Israeli society over the government’s handling of the war and its long-term strategy in Gaza.

