Russia condemns Israel’s Gaza occupation plan as a regional catastrophe

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement has condemned the Israeli regime’s plan for the complete occupation of Gaza City.

According to Russian media TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in its statement, denounced the Israeli regime’s plan to occupy Gaza, stating that such actions would worsen the already catastrophic situation in the region.

With the escalation of attacks by the Israeli regime and its plan for the full occupation of Gaza, as well as the forced displacement of Palestinian residents, it is expected that in the near future, not a single civilian will remain there, and all will be subjected to forced expulsion, the statement reads.

Moscow is fully convinced that, based on international law, there is no solution to the Palestinian issue other than the two-state plan, under which an independent Palestinian state can coexist peacefully and securely with Israel, it added.

It reiterated Russia’s stance on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that implementing such decisions and plans, which are met with global condemnation and disgust, will have negative consequences for the Middle East and undermine all efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, had previously announced that the regime’s security cabinet approved his plan for the complete occupation of Gaza during a meeting on August 7.

In contrast, Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in the Israeli regime, described the plan as a disaster.

Netanyahu’s plan has faced widespread backlash in international circles as well as within the Israeli regime, including among military and security officials.

