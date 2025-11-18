Israeli opposition leader: Government failing to investigate October 7, threatening national security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the government’s decision to form its own investigative committee into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, instead of establishing a full state commission of inquiry, according to The Times of Israel.

“The government is doing everything it can to escape the truth and evade responsibility,” said Yair Lapid. “There is a broad public consensus on a state commission of inquiry. This is what the country needs, this is what the public demands and this is what will happen.”

Lapid added that the government’s “refusal to investigate its failures endangers national security, constitutes an insult, and is an evasion of responsibility toward the soldiers and families who have sacrificed so much since October 7.”

