Netanyahu Faces Mass Walkout at UN Over Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large number of delegates exited the United Nations General Assembly hall in protest as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech during the 80th session.

Netanyahu, currently facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, used his address to justify Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

He criticized the positions of several member states and the international community, insisting that Israel must “finish the job” in the besieged Palestinian territory.

His remarks followed speeches by numerous world leaders who condemned Israel’s actions and called for an end to the war in Gaza.

Israel is facing growing diplomatic, cultural, and economic isolation as global pressure intensifies.

The mass walkout reflected a broader international backlash, now evident in official recognition of Palestine and widespread boycotts of the Israeli regime.

Growing isolation of Israel

Hamas stated that the walkout by UN delegations ahead of Netanyahu’s speech signaled Israel’s increasing isolation due to its war on Gaza.

Taher al-Nunu, media adviser to Hamas’s political bureau chief, said the boycott was a clear sign of the consequences of Israel’s “war of extermination.”

Netanyahu also rejected the recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by Israel’s traditional Western allies and vowed to continue military operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

He claimed that recognizing Palestine was a grave mistake, suggesting it would encourage attacks on Jews and innocent civilians globally.

Countries like the UK, France, Australia, and Canada have recently announced recognition of Palestine, marking a shift in their stance.

Despite 157 nations recognizing Palestine, Netanyahu argued that such recognition rewards groups like Hamas.

He dismissed accusations of genocide in Gaza as false, despite findings from a UN Human Rights commission.

A recent UN report concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a view supported by rights groups and academic experts.

Netanyahu referenced Israel’s ongoing operations in Gaza City, citing prior displacement orders issued by the Israeli military.

At least 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with repeated Israeli strikes on shelters, hospitals, and schools. Aid groups warn that “nowhere is safe” in Gaza.

Toward the end of his speech, Netanyahu claimed the war would ultimately bring peace to the region, despite its prolonged escalation.

This statement followed an Israeli strike on Qatar earlier this month, which has strained relations with Gulf states and undermined hopes for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu’s UN speech, calling it full of “gimmicks” and describing him as “tired and whining.”

Lapid noted that Netanyahu failed to present a plan for hostages, an end to the war, or a strategy to defeat Hamas after two years of conflict.

He added that Netanyahu worsened Israel’s diplomatic standing instead of reversing the global backlash.

Xavier Abu Eid, a political scientist and former PLO communications director, said Netanyahu’s speech was unlikely to change global opinion on Israel’s war in Gaza.

He emphasized Israel’s growing isolation and reminded that Netanyahu is wanted by the ICC for war crimes.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

