Qatari PM slams Israel for threatening regional security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani says Israel is "jeopardizing the security" of the entire West Asia region, calling for a stop to the regime's atrocities.

In an interview with US conservative website, Breitbart News on Thursday afternoon, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Al Thani emphasized that the Israeli regime is "not only jeopardizing the security of the region, but also endangering US interests and undermining the partnerships that the US has built over decades in the area."

“The president was very receptive. He listened to all the leaders and he wants to work together with them to find a solution to this and put an end to it," he said, referring to his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump met with Arab leaders in New York following his address to the General Assembly, particularly in light of Israel’s recent assassination strike in Doha, Qatar's capital, targeting Hamas negotiators.

We believe that any resolution must begin with Gaza—ceasing the war there and building from that point, Al Thani stated.

Because when we look at the situation today, it is clear that Israel’s genocidal actions, particularly those of Netanyahu, lack boundaries or red lines, Al Thani added.

The Qatari prime minister urged the Trump administration to increase pressure on Israel to halt its war in Gaza.

Al Thani asserted that Trump was “the only one” capable of holding Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable and preventing such brutal actions, ultimately bringing an end to the war in Gaza.

The Qatari premier also remarked that Netanyahu was manipulating the war in Gaza for his own political gain, highlighting that the US president himself acknowledged that what transpired in Doha was against US interests.

Trump issued a statement afterwards saying he did not think the attack on Doha was productive or in the US or Israeli interest.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” Trump said on Truth Social in the immediate aftermath of the strike.

Since then, some reports have indicated that Trump was tipped off by Netanyahu to the strike ahead of time.

But the Qatari prime minister was still hopeful that Trump was the only one who could stop Netanyahu from acting this way.

