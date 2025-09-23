Islamic Jihad: No new Gaza ceasefire proposals received

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement has declared that no new ceasefire proposals for Gaza have been received, accusing the United States and Western powers of seeking to eliminate all resistance groups across the region before ending the war.

Mohammad Al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the movement, stated on Monday that Israel and the U.S. have consistently shown insincerity in negotiations, referencing their withdrawal from a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Wittkoff—a plan the resistance had already accepted.

Al-Hindi revealed that Israel bombed a Palestinian delegation in Qatar while they were engaged in ceasefire discussions.

The Israeli strike targeted Hamas headquarters in Doha in what was described as an assassination mission, killing several resistance members and a Qatari security officer.

Fortunately, senior leaders of the group—Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin—survived the attack.

Israeli officials confirmed that Prime Minister Netanyahu had informed U.S. President Donald Trump of the planned strike on Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

This incident has sparked security concerns among Gulf Arab states, as Israel’s airstrikes have not only ravaged Gaza but also reached Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, and Yemen.

Al-Hindi described the situation as “blocked,” noting the absence of new diplomatic initiatives. He also referred to recent recognitions of Palestinian statehood by European allies of Israel as a diplomatic blow to Tel Aviv.

However, he cautioned that such recognitions are meaningless unless they result in halting the genocide in Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

He urged Western and Arab nations to reconsider their normalization efforts with Israel and reevaluate their political, security, and economic ties with the occupying regime.

