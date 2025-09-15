Al-Quds Brigades target Israeli forces near Halima Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Sunday that it had launched an attack on Israeli forces and vehicles near the Halima Mosque, located south of Khan Younis.

In a statement released in the evening, the group said, “We shelled gatherings of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles stationed around Halima Mosque, south of Khan Younis, with a barrage of 60-caliber mortar shells.”

Palestinian resistance factions continue to confront Israeli military incursions across various parts of the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which was initiated in response to the Israeli offensive that has now entered its second year.

