Al-Quds Brigades destroy Israeli military vehicle in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it successfully destroyed an Israeli military vehicle during a field operation conducted yesterday in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, located in southern Gaza City.

In a short statement, the Brigades reported that its fighters used a powerful explosive device during an Israeli military incursion into the area, resulting in the destruction of the vehicle and confirmed casualties among Israeli forces.

This attack is part of a broader series of resistance operations by Palestinian fighters aimed at countering Israeli army incursions into the Gaza Strip, which have led to growing losses in both personnel and equipment for the occupation forces.

