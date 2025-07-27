Al-Quds brigades claim destruction of Israeli bulldozer near Jabalia

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the al-Quds brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, announced that its fighters had successfully destroyed an Israeli bulldozer east of Jabalia camp.

In a statement, the group reported that after returning from combat operations, its members confirmed the destruction of a Zionist D9 bulldozer through the detonation of a high-powered explosive device, known as Thaqib, near Jabal al-Kashef, located east of Jabalia camp.

The action was described as part of the response by Palestinian factions to what they termed the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, with backing from the United States, since October 7, 2023.

This campaign, according to the statement, includes acts of killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, carried out despite international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

