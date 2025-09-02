Al-Quds Brigades destroy of Israeli military vehicle in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Monday its responsibility for destroying an Israeli army vehicle in the vicinity of the Al-Sabra clinic, south of Gaza City.

In a brief statement, the Brigades explained that its fighters were able to detonate a highly explosive “Thaqib” explosive device as the vehicle passed, leading to its direct destruction.

This attack comes as part of a series of ongoing Palestinian resistance operations against the occupation forces, which have been continuing their aggression on the Gaza Strip for months, amid escalating confrontations on various fronts.

