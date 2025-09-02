Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary Condemns Zionist Crime in Yemen, Urges Global Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Jamiat al-Zahra Seminary strongly condemned the recent attack by the usurping Zionist regime in Yemen, which led to the martyrdom of the Yemeni Prime Minister and several ministers, and called on Muslims and the international community not to remain silent against such crimes.

In its statement, the seminary described the Zionist regime’s aggression against Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as brutal and inhumane, reflecting its ferocious and inhuman nature. The statement emphasized that these acts will not weaken the determination of the Yemeni people but will strengthen their resolve to support the defenseless people of Gaza and resist the aggressors.

The seminary expressed condolences to the resilient Yemeni nation, the Islamic Ummah, and the families of the martyrs, highlighting Yemen’s steadfastness as a shining example for the Islamic world in confronting oppression and global arrogance.

Calling for greater unity among Muslims, the statement urged the international community to firmly condemn this crime and hold its perpetrators accountable. The seminary affirmed that, with divine help, the courageous nations of the region, led by Yemen, will ultimately triumph and that the enemies of Islam and Muslims will face justice.



