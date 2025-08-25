Hamas condemns Israeli aggression against Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned what it described as “Zionist terrorist aggression” against the nation of Yemen, particularly the targeting of civilian and residential areas. Hamas called the attacks a blatant violation of Arab sovereignty and international law.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas referred to the aggression as “fascist,” claiming it was intended to discourage Yemen from supporting the Palestinian cause.

The Movement called for a unified Arab and Islamic position that defends Yemen and stands with the Palestinian people against the brutality of the Zionist regime and its colonial ambitions. Hamas cited Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s public statements about pursuing the vision of “Greater Israel” as evidence of this agenda.

Hamas praised the courageous stance of the Ansar Allah group, the Yemeni armed forces, and the people of Yemen, who have consistently expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the face of Israeli aggression.

The Movement also urged Arab and Islamic nations, along with all freedom-loving people worldwide, to join efforts to end the Israeli occupation and liberate Islamic holy sites and all occupied Arab territories.

