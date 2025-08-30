Hamas praises Türkiye’s sanctions and support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s supportive stance toward the Palestinian people amid the ongoing genocide carried out by the Zionist regime.

In its statement, Hamas referred to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s remarks, which called for ending all economic and trade relations with Israel, closing Turkish airspace to Israeli aircraft, and exposing Israel’s continued crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

Hamas urged Türkiye, along with Arab and Islamic countries and the free world, to intensify punitive measures against Israel, sever all ties, and isolate it. These steps, Hamas said, are essential to stopping the genocide, preserving Gaza’s existence, and holding Israeli leaders accountable for crimes against humanity.

On Friday, Türkiye announced a series of sanctions against Israel in response to its ongoing assault on Gaza. At an emergency parliamentary session, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared: “We have completely cut trade with Israel, closed our ports to Israeli ships, and banned Turkish vessels from docking in Israeli ports.”

Fidan added that Türkiye would not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to enter its ports, nor would it permit Israeli aircraft to use Turkish airspace.

He warned that if Israel continues its reckless attacks on Gaza, the consequences will extend beyond Palestine and could destabilize the entire region.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s opposition to any plan involving the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, stating that “Palestinian resistance will rewrite history.”

He described Israel’s actions as “one of the darkest chapters in human history,” accusing it of violating humanitarian values by committing genocide in Gaza for two years “in full view of the world.”

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported that Turkish port authorities have begun informally requesting shipping companies to provide written confirmation that their vessels are not linked to Israel or carrying Israeli military equipment.

Fidan also criticized the international system for failing to stop Israel’s massacres. He condemned Israel’s “brutal policy of starvation” aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable and forcing Palestinians to flee.

He stated that Israel’s goal is to render Gaza “unlivable,” noting that the blockade on humanitarian aid has caused thousands of deaths due to hunger.

Fidan further warned that Israel’s aggressive policies extend beyond Gaza to Jerusalem, the West Bank, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon, aiming to provoke regional instability. He emphasized that Israel’s leadership openly disregards international law.

He voiced concern over Israeli incursions into the Aqsa Mosque and rising tensions with Iran, saying these developments threaten regional peace. He stressed that while Israel may seek a weak Syria, Türkiye will not allow such destabilizing actions to continue.

/129