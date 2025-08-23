Hamas condemns Yisrael Katz remarks as admission of ethnic cleansing

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has stated that recent comments made by Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz about the military campaign in Gaza City—aimed at forcibly displacing its residents through overwhelming firepower—are a clear acknowledgment of actions that amount to ethnic cleansing and the forced removal of nearly one million people.

In a statement released Friday evening, Hamas emphasized that Gaza City has endured systematic destruction and horrifying massacres targeting innocent civilians for several consecutive days, due to relentless aerial and artillery attacks on residential areas.

The group further highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing the blockade, the use of starvation as a weapon, and the deliberate targeting of medical, humanitarian, and relief facilities, along with the destruction of essential infrastructure.

Hamas strongly criticized the global silence in response to these overt war crimes and acts of genocide, which are not only being carried out but also publicly acknowledged by Israeli officials. It also condemned the failure of the international legal and moral frameworks to prevent these crimes or hold those responsible accountable.

Finally, Hamas urged the international community to increase its support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and to apply greater pressure to end the aggression, genocide, and forced displacement that Israel has been carrying out for more than 22 months.

